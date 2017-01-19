Bill Gates 'Excited' for Next Chapter With Trump

Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates, who is also the richest man in the world with a net worth of $75 billion per Forbes, is excited to work with another billionaire Donald Trump, and his new administration.

“I don’t have a crystal ball,” he told the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo. “But we have the opportunity to talk about U.S. leadership.”

Especially when it comes to the U.S. government’s support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization he said.

“How we continue that type of outreach and how it helps our security that we are helping those countries to be healthy and be stable,” he said. “There will be some great conversations and be some ideas about new investments that can be made.”

The Gates Foundation recently joined a new $460 million global coalition to prevent epidemics. He said the focus will be on rapidly developing vaccines.

“The good news is,” he said “science has these RNA, DNA-type vaccines that you might literally in a period of months be able to create something new instead of the many years that it takes now.”

1.5 million children die each year globally from vaccine preventable diseases, according to the foundation which notes on its website that it is boosting access to immunization in 73 of the world’s poorest countries.