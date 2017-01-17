Inside America's Best-Selling Sports Car: Ford Unveils 2018 Mustang

Ford (F) unveiled its 2018 Mustang in New York City on Tuesday. Known as the original “pony car,” the new model features a sleeker front design, slightly modified taillights and a digital display of gauges inside for drivers.

But it’s what can’t be seen from the outside that packs the biggest punch for the muscle car. In addition to a 10-speed transmission, Ford will offer customers either a turbocharged four-cylinder or 5.0-liter V8 engine under the hood—the latter would make it the most powerful Mustang GT ever. Ford dropped its V6 option for the 2018 model.