What's On Our Radar, January 16, 2017

Putting On The Brakes

Trump is now targeting foreign automakers. Shares fell for carmakers BMW (BMW), Daimler (DAI) and Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) after the President-elect threatened a 35% border tax on vehicles imported overseas. This comes as Trump claimed victory when U.S. automakers announced plans to keep factories in the U.S. Can Trump make good on his threats?

Trump's Big Day

In just four days, America will swear in its new President. Despite fewer parties, shorter parades and pumped up security, Trump’s big day is still one for the history books.

Lookin' Good!

And there is something to look out for today. Italy's Luxottica announced that the maker of Ray-Ban and Oakleys will merge with France’s Essilor, the top manufacturer of ophthalmic lenses. The 46 billion euro ($49 billion) merger will create a global eyewear stronghold on the industry.

