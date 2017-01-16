Taxpayers Off The Hook With Trump's Infrastructure Plan

Private enterprise is lining up to help pay for the nation’s crippling infrastructure.

Norman Anderson, informal advisor to the Trump “Infrastructure Task Force,” says there are 68 infrastructure projects ready to go under president-elect Trump and taxpayers will not have to pay for it.

“Forty billion dollar’s-worth of electricity transmission projects [are] ready to go as soon as we can move through the approval process,” Anderson told the FOX Business Networks Stuart Varney.

However, regulatory hurdles must be addressed he said.

“It takes an average of nine and half years now for a project to go through the approval process,” Anderson said. “We need to get that down to one and half years.”

Anderson added the projects would create about 750,000 jobs with salaries ranging from $60,000 to $80,000 per year.