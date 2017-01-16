NFL Legend Jim Brown Betting on Trump to Be America's Urban Quarterback

NFL legend Jim Brown is taking up President-elect Trump on his promise to improve black America. Brown joined the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney to discuss why he is working with him.

“I was for Hillary,” Brown said. “But he is the President-elect of the United States. I am a citizen. I am not asking him to do everything. I am going to pitch in and do some of the things that I can do with the like-minded people I represent.”

Brown, also the founder the national program and movement Ameri-I-Can, discussed his recent meeting with members from rival street gangs The Bloods and The Crips.

“I am a community person. I deal down in the community where you have a lot of young people that don’t have fathers, they don’t have direction, they need help,” Brown said. “They are willing to respond but you have to take off the gloves and go down in the belly of the beast.”

He added, “I’m so proud of them because for 15 years we had a truce in Watts (California) and violence went down basically to zero homicides.”

The President-elect engaged in a public feud on Sunday with civil rights leader Congressman Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), who questioned the legitimacy of the incoming administration, but Brown vowed that his organization would “support the president in every way we can.”

“We love the fact that he believes in jobs. We love the fact the he is a person that believes in violence intervention and those are the things I am most interested in,” he said.

He added, “As I tell all of my friends I am not a quarterback, I don’t know everything; I was just a running back.”