What's On Our Radar: January 12, 2017

Confirmation Hearings Underway

The confirmation hearings continue today as defense secretary nominee, General James Mattis, CIA director nominee, Mike Pompeo, and Housing and Urban Development nominee, Dr. Ben Carson all take the stage.

Mattis will require a waiver that must be passed by both chambers along with 60 votes in the Senate in order to exempt him from the current law that requires a general to be out of the military for at least seven years before assuming the role of Pentagon chief.

Varney & Co. will take you live to the Mattis’ hearing with expert insight and analysis, beginning today at 9:30 am ET.

Saying Goodbye to Obamacare?

President-elect Trump’s promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act now has legs. By three votes, the Senate approved key committees to take the first steps in drafting a resolution to repeal Obamacare. The House of Representatives will vote next week.

Cavuto Coast to Coast breaks down the decision, and dives into all things Obamacare, beginning today at 12pm ET.

L.L. Bean Controversy

L.L. Bean, the clothing manufacturer faces threats of boycotts from the ant-Trump group after learning Linda Bean, an heiress of the company donated $60,000 to the Trump campaign.

L.L. Bean, the clothing manufacturer faces threats of boycotts from the ant-Trump group after learning Linda Bean, an heiress of the company donated $60,000 to the Trump campaign.