Chick-fil-A Employee Plans to Give Thousands to the Homeless

Chick-fil-A Employee Jakeem Tyler was put in the media spotlight after a customer asked him why he was working while in a neck brace and a sling. Tyler responded that he was in a car crash and was working so he could afford Christmas gifts for his family and to buy gifts for the homeless.

The customer was inspired by the injured teen’s response and started a GoFundMe page, which raised $44K.

“Right now my plan is to continue to feed the homeless throughout the years and to put some aside to build a foundation and just keep helping the homeless and giving them the love they all need,” Tyler told the FOX Business Network’s Liz MacDonald.

He then discussed how he found the motivation to continue working even though he was badly injured.

“I love to work, I’m a hard worker. So when I was injured, I was like ‘well I just can’t mope around. I’m going to get back up and start to work and get back to work so I can give some of my family Christmas presents and pay some bills and feed the homeless,” he said.

