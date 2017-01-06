What's On Our Radar: January 6, 2017

Jobs, Trump's tweets and cool gadgets are all On Our Radar today:



Jobs Report

Jobs day! The labor report just crossed the wires, the last one during the Obama administration and of 2016. 156,000 jobs were added in December, with 2.2 millions jobs added to the labor force in 2016. The unemployment rate ticked up from 4.6% to 4.7%.

Who's Gonna Pay For It?

The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

President-elect Donald Trump tweets again, this time about the border wall. After facing criticism that Congress, not Mexico, will be funding his campaign's promised wall, Trump responded that it “will be paid back by Mexico later!” Is Trump making good on the promises that got him elected, or is he flip-flopping?

CES Day 3!

It’s the coolest tech show of the year! The annual Consumer Electronics Show is underway in Las Vegas and Liz Claman is speaking with some of the biggest names in business. Today at 3pm, Ford (F) CEO, Mark Fields sits down with Claman to talk about Trump’s pressure on the auto industry and future auto innovation. Don’t miss it!