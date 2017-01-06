Nissan CEO Ghosn: Will Play by Trump's Rules

Renault-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn says he will “play by the rules” if the Trump administration reshapes auto industry regulations and policies.

“When the President of the United States says something, everybody listens,” he told the FOX Business Network’s Liz Claman during an interview at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

“We are business people who are very pragmatic. We play by the rules. If the rules are going to change, we are going to adapt,” he said.

The comments by Ghosn came a day after President-elect Trump targeted Toyota (TM), the world’s largest automaker, with a hefty border tax if it builds its Corolla cars for the U.S. market in Mexico.

Ghosn said Nissan’s largest manufacturing plant, based in Smyrna, Tennessee, manufactures 640,000 cars a year. His main concern, he added, is how to keep up with consumer demand.

“We are in a situation where we are going to manufacture a lot of cars in the United States,” he said. “Our concern is, where do we build the new capacity?”