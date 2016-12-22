Maserati Rolls Out Sexed-Up Affordable SUV

Maserati is expanding its brand with a new set of wheels. The Italy-based luxury car maker unveiled the Maserati Levante, the company’s first-ever SUV in its 102-year history.



Continue Reading Below

Tom Shanley, head of Maserati North America told the FOX Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo, it’s the company’s latest bid to stay competitive in a booming SUV market.

“If you want to stay relevant in the United States, you need to have an SUV,” he said.

According to Shanley, the SUV is attracting more women, and more affluent and younger buyers.

“With an SUV, you get the performance but you don’t have to sacrifice functionality and safety,” he said.

With pricing starting at $72,000, Shanley said Maserati’s SUV had to be affordable to stay competitive.