During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the integrity of the Supreme Court following backlash over a leaked draft on Roe v. Wade, arguing the highest court in the U.S. has been "compromised."

STUART VARNEY: The integrity of the Supreme Court has been compromised. What was a stand-out institution, has been betrayed, for political reasons.

Here's the story:

A draft of an abortion ruling has been leaked to Politico. It shows 5 justices voted to repeal Roe v. Wade.

The opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito. It would return the regulation of abortion to the states.

Supreme Court leaks are unknown in recent history.

SUPREME COURT SET TO OVERTURN ROE V. WADE, LEAKED DRAFT OPINION SHOWS: REPORT

Whoever did this, was trying to undermine the ruling, no doubt hoping that the revelation would produce an intense backlash, forcing the justices to change their mind.

Or at least giving the Democrats an issue for November's elections.

That amounts to the deliberate undermining of the Supreme Court, for political reasons.

The FBI will investigate. We need to find out who did it.

ROE V WADE SUPREME COURT LEAK MUST BE INVESTIGATED AS A CRIME

How will justices trust each other in the future? They all risk being ratted on.

Imagine using that expression for the Supreme Court.

This leaked "draft" is not the final version. "Drafts" are regularly passed around, commented on and amended.

This leak is an attempt to preempt that process.

Whoever did this, has attacked the Supreme Court, attacked the independence of the judiciary, and attacked America....