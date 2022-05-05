Varney: President Biden has become the great divider

In his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses Biden's attack on the "MAGA crowd" despite championing himself as a unifier, arguing the president has become "the great divider."

STUART VARNEY: 18 months ago, Candidate Biden was the great unifier. Today, President Biden has become the great divider.

He’s railing against what he calls the "MAGA crowd" – that would be the "Make America Great Again" crowd. To the president, making America great is an extremist agenda!



Answering questions Wednesday, he said he wants to help "ordinary people," as if Trump did not help ordinary people.

Lest we forget, the real wage gains in the Trump era, easily beat the inflation pummeled wage gains under Biden.

BIDEN SAYS 'MAGA CROWD' IS 'MOST EXTREME POLITICAL ORGANIZATION THAT'S EXISTED' IN RECENT AMERICAN HISTORY

"Ordinary people" are the primary victims of Biden’s inflation.

It was interesting to see over a million Republicans turned out to vote in Ohio’s Republican primary, double the number in the Democrat primary.

The president says "this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history." Then he qualified it, saying "in recent" history.

He’s clearly going after Trump. I don’t think those one million Republican voters in Ohio will appreciate that.

It’s definitely not a unifying message, is it!

OHIO GOP SENATE RACE: VOTERS WEIGH TRUMP SUPPORT FOR VANCE AGAINST 2016 COMMENTS CRITICAL OF FORMER PRESIDENT

I can’t resist making a comparison with what candidate Clinton said about Republicans in 2016. Roll tape…

//Hillary Clinton: "You could put half of Trump's supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, you name it."//

Right after that speech, Hillary reportedly said "I think I just stepped in it." Correct.



Biden’s over-the-top attack on Republicans is eerily similar.