Zoom announced during its annual product showcase event on Tuesday that its video conferencing software will soon be available in Tesla vehicles.

A representative with Zoom confirmed the announcement on Tuesday evening.

"I can confirm that the Zoom integration for Tesla will be available on all new Tesla models soon," Zoom Product PR Manager Beth McLaughlin said in an email to Fox Business. "We want to make Zoom easy to access wherever our customers are – whether they’re in the office, at home, or in transit."

Customers, she added, have expressed the desire to join Zoom Meetings from their cars, particularly once daily commutes and office life returns to normal.

Zoom made the announcement Canadian at Zoomtopia 2022, just months after Tesla released a preview of its V11 software update.

In the software behind the scenes YouTube video, shots show a blue icon with a white camera and what appears to be "Zoom" underneath on the Tesla screen.

It is still unclear when the software will be added to Tesla vehicles.

Tesla did not respond to requests seeking additional information about the rollout, or specifics regarding the contract between Zoom and the electric vehicle manufacturer started by Elon Musk.

Although Zoom was started in 2011, it was not until the pandemic that the company became a household name.

Prior to the pandemic, Zoom mainly served businesses, hosting trainings and webinars. But between the end of 2019 and April 2020, the company grew from 10 million users to over 300 million, overshadowing competitors such as Microsoft’s Skype, Apple’s FaceTime, Google Meet, and Cisco Webex.