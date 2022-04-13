Expand / Collapse search
YouTube removes account of Brooklyn shooting suspect Frank James

James was taken into custody Wednesday after a massive manhunt

YouTube has removed an account believed to belong to Frank James, the man law enforcement officials believe is responsible for the shooting that took place in Tuesday's Brooklyn subway shooting, Bloomberg reported.

While the NYPD has yet to confirm that the account under the name prophetoftruth88 belongs to James, they have used screenshots of him that seemed to be from a video posted by that account.

Prior to the removal, Fox News Digital viewed a string of rambling, profanity-laced YouTube videos in which a man who is apparently James decries the United States as a racist, violent place. Now, links to those videos direct to a message stating that the account associated with them has been "terminated."

YouTube did not immediately respond to a request for comment. James was taken into custody Wednesday.

Officials say the shooter fired 33 times and used smoke grenades, injuring 29 people. Investigators at the scene found a Glock handgun, three extended magazines, a hatchet and four smoke grenades, two of them detonated, they said during a Tuesday evening news briefing.