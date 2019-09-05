Yahoo down for six hours, users vent on Twitter

Yahoo assured its users that "most" services were back online on Thursday morning after the provider's email and other services went down for roughly six hours.

"You may not be able to access some of our services, including email. Our top priority right now is getting this fixed. We appreciate your patience," Yahoo's customer care Twitter account wrote at 2:40 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Customers expressed their rage by replying to Yahoo's message.

"'Some of our service'? Your entire network is down. You are losing your customers [sic] money...including me. Unbelievable," one user wrote.

"While you're at it, how about an explanation for your system going down. What happened?" another wrote.

The company continued to brief customers on the outage until declaring "most services are back online" around 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. Yahoo did not specify the reason behind the outage.

Customers seemed to still be having issues later Thursday morning.

"Hi I know that emails have been sent to me but don’t seem to have appeared in my inbox, looks like many since the outage are lost?" one user wrote on Twitter.

FOXBusiness' inquiries to Yahoo Customer Care were not returned at the time of publication.