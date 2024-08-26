Woman outsmarts mail thieves with simple technology

A California woman outsmarted a pair of thieves when she mailed herself a package with an Apple AirTag inside to track who was stealing her mail.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Virginia Franchessca Lara from Santa Maria, and 37-year-old Donald Ashton Terry of Riverside were arrested and charged with several crimes, including possession of checks with intent to commit fraud, credit card theft, identity theft and conspiracy, among other things.

At about 7:20 a.m. on Aug. 19, deputies responded to a report of mail theft at the Los Alamos Post Office.

When the deputies arrived, they learned the victim had multiple items taken from her post office box recently, so she mailed herself a package with an AirTag locator device inside.

Deputies then discovered the package with the locator device was stolen.

After an investigation, the suspects were located on E. Sunrise Drive in Santa Maria and found to be in possession of the victim’s mail. Included in the mail, the sheriff’s office added, was the package with the AirTag and several other items believed to have been stolen from over a dozen other victims.

Lara was ultimately charged with possession of checks with intent to commit fraud, fictitious checks, identity theft, credit card theft and conspiracy. She was booked into the Northern Branch Jail and held on $50,000 bond.

Terry was also booked into the Northern Branch Jail on charges of burglary, possession of checks with intent to commit fraud, credit card theft, identity theft and conspiracy.

He was also found to have several theft-related warrants from Riverside County and was held on $460,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office commended the victim for her investigation, giving her high praise for using caution and contacting the sheriff’s office to safely apprehend the suspects.

FOX Business reached out to Apple for comment, particularly about whether the company was concerned some people may take matters into their own hands to track down thieves and take back their property.