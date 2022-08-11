Who is Serena Williams' husband? How Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian met the tennis star

Serena Williams is considered one of the best professional tennis players in the world. However, in August 2022, the Michigan native announced her plans to retire after competing in the U.S. Tennis Open in order to spend more time with her husband, Alexis Ohanian. He co-founded the one most popular website in the world, Reddit.

Williams told news outlets she wanted to focus her attention on having another child with Ohanian. The technology entrepreneur, 38, proposed to Williams in December 2016 and they officially tied the knot in November 2017. The couple currently resides in Florida with their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian.

"In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we're ready, we can add to our family," Williams wrote in Vogue Magazine.

"I definitely don't want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out."

Who is Alexis Ohanian?

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Ohanian is the child of an Armenian-American father whose family fled the Armenian Genocide by the Ottoman Turks during WW1, and his mother is German. The father-of-one earned his fortune as a technology entrepreneur and investor of multiple online social media websites, including Reddit.

Ohanian is the co-founder of Reddit and formerly served on the site's board as the executive chairman. He created Reddit with his college roommate Steve Huffman and later Aaron Swartz in 2005. Moreover, he is the co-founder of Initialized Capital, a venture capital firm which owns travel organizing websites like Hipmunk. In June 2020, Ohanian left the firm to start another venture capital company called "776."

"After just one year, 776 now has over $750M AUM and we're getting closer to manifesting the vision we debuted in Forbes: a tech startup that deploys venture capital; an investor community that reflects our country (50% women and 15% Black & indigenous people); and a focus on supporting our founders and building a high-performing team in intentional ways," Ohanian wrote on his website.

How did he meet Serena Williams?

Williams first met the Reddit co-founder in May 2015 at the Cavalieri Hotel in Rome, according to an interview she gave to Vanity Fair. While the tennis star was eating breakfast with friends one morning, her future husband sat down at an adjacent table.

"This big guy comes and he just plops down at the table next to us, and I'm like, 'Huh! All these tables and he's sitting here," Williams recalled. In a playful effort to get him to leave the table, she told Ohanian that a rat was under his table, but even that could not get him to move. Eventually, the pair struck open a conversation, and Williams invited him to attend her upcoming match.

After watching Williams compete in the Italian Open, she invited Ohanian to another match in Paris. While in the city, they went on a six-hour date by walking around the French capital. In December 2016, Ohanian proposed to Williams in the same spot they fell in love – the Cavalieri Hotel in Rome.

The couple married in 2017 in New Orleans and welcomed daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., later that year.

What is his net worth?

The couple's combined net worth is more than $300 million. Ohanian's venture capital investments and career have earned him a net worth estimated to be $70 million, according to Forbes. Meanwhile, Williams enjoys a net worth of $260 million.