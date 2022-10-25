WhatsApp users worldwide report issues with messaging

WhatsApp users around the world reported issues with sending and receiving messages on the popular application.

Users started to report that they were experiencing problems with the application at around 3 a.m., according to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports.

Service started to return online around 5 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

"We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today. We have fixed the issue and apologise for any inconvenience," a spokesperson for WhatsApp parent company Meta Platforms told Reuters.

Earlier on Tuesday, a WhatsApp spokesperson said the company is aware that some people are struggling to send messages, and that it is working to restore service to users as quickly as possible.

The chatting application was purchased by Meta, previously known as Facebook, in 2014. WhatsApp is very popular, particularly in countries outside the U.S. where many people use it for everyday communication.

The app was experiencing issues for at least two hours early Tuesday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.