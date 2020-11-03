Expand / Collapse search
Wayfair's net revenue rises 67%

The furniture and home decor retailer's earnings were $173.2 million for the three months

Wayfair Inc.'s net revenue rose by two-thirds, more than Wall Street analysts were expecting for the third quarter, while adjusted earnings also topped estimates.

The furniture and home decor retailer's earnings were $173.2 million for the three months. The company reported a loss a year ago of $272 million.

Earnings for the third quarter were $1.67 a share, compared with a year earlier's loss of $2.94 a share.

Wayfair's adjusted earnings were $2.30 a share. According to FactSet, analysts were expecting 82 cents a share.

Net revenue rose by 67% to $3.84 billion from $2.31 billion. Analysts were expecting $3.66 billion.

The company reported 28.8 million active customers for its direct retail business, which rose by just more than half from a year ago.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com