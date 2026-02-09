War Department to partner with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into GenAI.mil

EXCLUSIVE – The War Department will partner with OpenAI to integrate the chatbot into GenAI.mil, a tool for military service members with the aim of helping them with military tasks.

The move will make OpenAI's advanced language models "readily available to all 3 million War Department personnel," the agency said.

"ChatGPT will be made available to enhance mission execution and readiness, delivering reliable capabilities to the joint force," a War Department news release states.

The agency has committed to becoming an AI-first enterprise, reflected by GenAI.mil, it said.

GOOGLE CEO CALLS FOR NATIONAL AI REGULATION TO COMPETE WITH CHINA MORE EFFECTIVELY

"The platform's proven reliability, evidenced by its 100% uptime since launch and its robust infrastructure, has established it as the trusted AI platform across the Department," the agency said.

Its adoption is already "accelerating operational tempo and sharpening the decision superiority of its users," it said.

War Department personnel are being trained to integrate AI capabilities into their daily workflow, officials said.

In December, the Pentagon announced the launch of GenAI.mil, which is powered by Google Gemini and has surpassed one million unique users in the two months since its deployment.

"The future of American warfare is here, and it's spelled AI," War Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a video obtained by FOX Business at the time. "As technologies advance, so do our adversaries. But here at the War Department, we are not sitting idly by."

The platform puts "the world's most powerful frontier AI models, starting with Google Gemini, directly into the hands of every American warrior," he added.

CHINESE HACKERS WEAPONIZE ANTHROPIC’S AI IN FIRST AUTONOMOUS CYBERATTACK TARGETING GLOBAL ORGANIZATIONS

Google CEO Sundar Pichai noted that the company has partnered with government agencies for decades, but emphasized the significance of the new project.

"Through this deployment of Google Cloud’s ‘Gemini for Government’ offering, more than 3 million civilian and military personnel will be able to access the same advanced AI that businesses use every day to drive administrative efficiency and greater business productivity," said Pichai.

In January, the War Department announced the launch of its Artificial Intelligence Acceleration Strategy, an initiative intended to eliminate legacy bureaucratic blockers, and integrate the bleeding edge of frontier AI capabilities across every mission area.

The wartime approach is based on the emphasis of three tenets: warfighting, intelligence and enterprise operations.

"Speed defines victory in the AI era, and the War Department will match the velocity of America's AI industry," Emil Michael, Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering, said previously. "We're pulling in the best talent, the most cutting‑edge technology, and embedding the top frontier AI models into the workforce — all at a rapid wartime pace."

GOOGLE CEO CALLS FOR NATIONAL AI REGULATION TO COMPETE WITH CHINA MORE EFFECTIVELY

The Trump administration has made AI a priority as adversaries such as China continue to develop and experiment with the technology. In December, President Donald Trump announced that he would be reversing a Biden-era restriction on high-end chip exports, permitting Nvidia to export its artificial-intelligence chips to China and other countries.

The H200 chips are high-performance processors made by Nvidia that help run artificial intelligence programs, like chatbots, machine learning and data-center tasks.

FOX Business' Andrea Margolis and Lorraine Taylor contributed to this report.