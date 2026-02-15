Verizon customers face 35-day wait to unlock paid-off phones under policy change

Verizon has added on a step for customers wanting to unlock their fully paid-off devices by introducing a new waiting period in certain cases.

Under Verizon’s current device-unlocking policy, customers who pay off their payment agreement balance online or in the My Verizon app have to wait 35 days before their phone will be unlocked.

The same delay applies if a Verizon Gift Card is used to buy a smartphone or customers pay off the remaining balance.

The delay also applies to postpaid customers who pay off a device installment plan online or in the app.

Customers who complete their installment agreements with scheduled monthly payments will continue to have their devices unlocked automatically after the final payment, according to the policy.

Customers may be able to avoid the 35-day delay by paying off the remaining balance in person, but only at a Verizon corporate store using what the company describes as a secure payment method.

These include cash, an EMV chip-enabled credit card or a contactless option like Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Payments made online, in the app, by phone, at authorized retailers or through other non-secure methods may also trigger the 35-day waiting period.

A Verizon spokesperson said customers who meet the requirements for a faster unlock will usually receive it within 24 hours and added that the 35-day window is to allow time for fraud prevention, according to Ars Technica.

The policy change came after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) eliminated Verizon’s longstanding requirement to automatically unlock devices 60 days after activation.

The change, for example, would limit customers’ ability to quickly unlock a phone before international travel to use a local SIM card abroad.

It could also make it complicated for customers hoping to sell a paid-off device immediately or switch carriers without interruption and find corporate stores.

For prepaid customers, devices bought from Verizon stay locked for 365 days of paid, active service.

After that period, Verizon says it will automatically remove the lock, unless the device has been reported stolen or flagged for fraud.

FOX Business has reached out to Verizon for comment.