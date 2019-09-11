US can trump China innovation: Condoleezza Rice

The United States can rise above China in the global race for artificial intelligence dominance, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said.

Continue Reading Below

“The United States can win any competition in innovation. I'm confident of that, but we have to do it in our own way,” she told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday. “It means that we're not going to be able to do it in a state-controlled way that China does it.”

What the U.S. government could do is increase the National Science Foundation budget by 25% to help bolster research and development of A.I., Rice said.

“I understand China is going to have access to large amounts of data that will make the progress in A.I., for them, more rapid. But we can't out China, China. Our strength is innovation from below.”

Rice also examines the ongoing competition with China in her new book, “To Build a Better World: Choices to End the Cold War and Create a Global Commonwealth.”

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS