Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Cybercrime
Published | Updated

Medical device giant hit by global network disruption after cyberattack possibly linked to pro-Iranian group

Michigan-based medical device company Stryker experiences cyberattack as employee confirms inability to access systems

close
Armadin CEO Kevin Mandia discusses Iran's escalation from threatening ships to allegedly targeting American companies like Stryker and major U.S. tech firms with cyberattacks on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Medical giant Stryker has suspected Iran-linked cyberattack

Armadin CEO Kevin Mandia discusses Iran's escalation from threatening ships to allegedly targeting American companies like Stryker and major U.S. tech firms with cyberattacks on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Michigan-based medical device company Stryker announced on Thursday it is experiencing a "global network disruption" to its Microsoft suite following a cyberattack that may have ties to a pro-Iranian group.

Fox News spoke to a Stryker employee based in Boise, Idaho, who confirmed the attack and said they were unable to access their network. 

The employee said they were advised to avoid connecting to any Stryker VPN networks or software on any device, and coworkers' work phones were wiped Wednesday morning. 

Cyber security IT engineer working on protecting network against cyberattack from hackers on internet.

FILE PHOTO - Cyber security IT engineer working on protecting network against cyberattack from hackers on internet.  (iStock)

SILICON VALLEY ENGINEERS CHARGED WITH STEALING GOOGLE TRADE SECRETS AND TRANSFERRING THEM TO IRAN

In a message to customers, Stryker confirmed it is experiencing a global network disruption to its Microsoft environment as a result of a cyberattack. 

"We have no indication of ransomware or malware and believe the incident is contained," Stryker wrote. "Our teams are working rapidly to understand the impact of the attack on our systems."

A pro-Iranian hacktivist group later took to social media to claim responsibility for the cyberattack. 

The hackers, who alleged Stryker was a "Zionist-rooted corporation," claimed 200,000 systems were affected and 50 terabytes of data were extracted.

cyber attack

It is unclear who is responsible for the cyberattack. (Reuters)

META CEO TO TESTIFY IN HIGH-STAKES TRIAL THAT COULD COST BIG TECH BILLIONS

Stryker has not yet confirmed the group's involvement.

The same hacking group claimed to have breached New York City-based company Verifone, which provides technology for electronic payment transactions to 75% of the top retailers, according to the company's website.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
SYK STRYKER CORP. 345.82 -12.87 -3.59%

A spokesperson for Verifone told FOX Business the claims are false.

"Verifone closely monitors the security and integrity of its systems worldwide," the spokesperson said. "We have observed recent allegations on March 11 from threat actors claiming an intrusion into our systems in Israel. Verifone has found no evidence of any incident related to this claim and has no service disruption to our clients." 

hacking victim

Additional details about the cyberattack have not been released. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Stryker did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.