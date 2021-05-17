ULA sucessfully launches first Atlas V rocket of 2021

The United Launch Alliance has successfully launched its first Atlas V rocket of 2021. The Atlas V took off at approximately 1:37 p.m. from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Tuesday.

The rocket, which stands at 194 feet tall, is carrying the Department of Defense's fifth Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (SBIRS GEO) satellite for the U.S. Space Force's Space and Missile Systems Center. The satellites, built by Lockheed Martin, provide infrared surveillance that support early missile warning, detection and defense, battlespace awareness and technical intelligence.

"We take our role in national security very seriously and pride ourselves in being partners in space with the U.S. Space Force," ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs Gary Wentz said in a statement. "We are launching critical capabilities for the warfighter and understand the need for reliability and consistency."

Atlas V successfully launched the first four SBIRS GEO satellites in the constellation between 2011 and 2018. The launch vehicle has a 100% mission success record. The SBIRS GEO constellation orbits at approximately 22,000 miles above the equator.

The mission marks ULA's 144th successful launch to date, the 87th Atlas V launch to date, the 72nd Atlas V launch from Cape Canaveral and the eighth Atlas V configured in the 421 variant. The 421 configuration utilizes a 4-meter diameter fairing, two solid rocket boosters and a single engine Centaur upper stage.

The 421 has flown seven times before, including the deployments of the Wideband Global SATCOM-1 and -2 military communications satellites, the ICO G1 payload, the Magnetospheric Multiscale (MMS) mission for NASA, the Mexican Morelos-3 satellite on ULA's 100th launch, and NROL-61 and -52 for the national Reconnaissance Office.

The mission was previously scheduled for Monday but was scrubbed due to an "anomalous system response" during the Centaur's liquid oxygen chilldown operations that could not be resolved during Monday's launch window.