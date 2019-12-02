Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Google

UK watchdog investigating Google's $2.6B plan to buy Looker data company

Associated Press
close
Fox Business Briefs: Google fired four employees, including a staffer, who were actively involved in organizing labor protests at the company, according to an internal memo. video

Google fires employees who helped organize labor protests

Fox Business Briefs: Google fired four employees, including a staffer, who were actively involved in organizing labor protests at the company, according to an internal memo.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s competition watchdog says it’s investigating Google’s purchase of cloud data analytics company Looker Data Sciences, adding to the regulatory pressures the U.S. tech giant is facing.

Continue Reading Below

The Competition and Markets Authority said Monday that it has invited “any interested party” to comment on whether the transaction would “result in a substantial lessening of competition” in the U.K. market.

GOOGLE FIRES EMPLOYEES WHO HELPED ORGANIZE LABOR PROTESTS

Google said in June it planned to buy Looker, which helps customers “visualize data,” for $2.6 billion in cash to bolster its Google Cloud service.

The deal was expected to close by the end of the year.

Google did not immediately comment.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

It has come under tighter scrutiny on various fronts in the U.S., where authorities at both the state and federal level have opened investigations into tech giants.