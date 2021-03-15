Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Technology

US House panel sets antitrust hearing with acting FTC chief, Colorado AG

Hearing would discuss strengthening antitrust law, report says

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for March 15

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel will hold a hearing on Thursday to discuss strengthening antitrust law, with the acting Federal Trade Commission chairwoman and the Colorado attorney general among the witnesses, the committee said in a statement on Monday.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
FBFACEBOOK, INC.273.75+5.35+1.99%
GOOGLALPHABET, INC.2,054.44+4.44+0.22%
AMZNAMAZON.COM, INC.3,081.68-7.81-0.25%
AAPLAPPLE, INC.123.99+2.96+2.45%

The witnesses will include acting FTC Chairwoman Rebecca Slaughter and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. The FTC sued Facebook last year for allegedly breaking antitrust law while Colorado was among the states that sued both Facebook and Alphabet’s Google.

Other witnesses are appeals court judge Diane Wood and Mike Walker of Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority, the statement said.

Other witnesses may also be called, the statement said.

Representative David Cicilline, who chairs the subcommittee, has said he would introduce antitrust bills. The hearing is one of a series to discuss potential legislation, the statement said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The discussions come at a time when there is a push for more rigorous enforcement of antitrust law, particularly with regard to Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google. It also follows federal and state lawsuits against Facebook and Google, which accuse them of breaking antitrust law.