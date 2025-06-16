Trump sons unveil mobile carrier promising to 'disrupt' the industry, make phones in America

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump on Monday unveiled "Trump Mobile," a new carrier service and technology company that they say will make phones in America.

During an event at Trump Tower in Manhattan, President Donald Trump's sons said the company would offer 24/7 roadside assistance, unlimited texting and unlimited calling to over 100 countries at no extra cost to the consumer. Telemedicine is also included in the flat monthly fee, allowing customers to have doctors virtually write them prescriptions without any extra cost.

"We've partnered with some of the greatest people in the industry to make sure that real Americans can get true value from their mobile carriers," Don Jr. said. "A big part of what we've done right now in the world has been focused on technology for people who have been underserved, whether that's been in crypto or anything else. But one of the places where we felt there was lackluster performance was in the mobile industry. And so with Trump Mobile, we're going to be introducing an entire package of products."

AMAZON ANNOUNCES $20B INVESTMENT IN RURAL PENNSYLVANIA FOR AI DATA CENTERS

The website, TrumpMobile.com, advertises a monthly plan for $47.45 a month. President Trump is serving as the 47th president and served as the 45th during his first term.

A gold-colored Android smartphone, titled the T1, is also available for pre-order, for $499, with a down payment of $100. It will be available by September 2025, the website says.

Eric Trump highlighted how he and his brother have focused on expanding in the technology space this year, especially in cryptocurrency, and will continue to do so with this venture.

"This year has really been a year of technology," Eric Trump said. "More and more, our company is evolving into various sectors and, you know, but there is kind of a key to that. And that is America, right? I mean, the fact that all your customer service will be done in America."

"Making phones in America," he added. "It's about time we bring products back to our great country, and it's about time we disrupt this space."

One of the partners on the project, also named Eric, emphasized the value of making phones in the U.S. when it comes to quality control and data protection.

"We wouldn't be right in partnering with the Trumps if we weren't making America great as well. And that's why we want to help keep the jobs in America and build the phones and create devices and build devices for those end users here in America to produce jobs, produce and secure all everybody's vital information," he said.

HOUSE BIPARTISAN BILL DIRECTS NSA TO CREATE 'AI SECURITY PLAYBOOK' AMID CHINESE TECH RACE

"We have so much information these days that transfers through your phone, all that personal information," he added. "And why not have control of that from the beginning of when that phone is made? So it's made here with quality control right here in the USA."

Another partner, Pat O'Brien, said the package would be designed for consumers to get coverage for services they use on a daily basis because "life happens to people."

"We're not only going to be doing wireless service, we are going to be doing phones that we are going to build in America," O'Brien said. "Our call center is based in America, and we're focusing on really making these programs great for American people so that we can actually deliver something to them that they normally don't get, and that service with a value."

The roadside assistance will be provided through a partnership with Drive America. Under Trump Mobile, device protection will also be included in the cost of the monthly bill.

Trump Mobile allows consumers to bring their own device or select a phone manufactured by the company in the U.S., the third partner on the project, Don Hendrickson, said.

"So we have your health. We have your phone's health. We have your car's health. So we're taking care of what matters to the American people most, which is getting to work, taking your family out and doing things that are worthwhile," Hendrickson said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The unlimited calling to 100 countries "will allow families to stay close together, whether you're across the sea or you're here, you're going to be able to communicate and talk," he added.