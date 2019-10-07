Trump lauds net neutrality court victory, says it will lead to 'many big things'

President Trump on Monday lauded the administration’s court victory on net neutrality rules, saying it will "lead to many big things."

"We just WON the big court case on Net Neutrality Rules!" Trump tweeted. "A great win for the future and speed of the internet. Will lead to many big things including 5G. Congratulations to the FCC and its Chairman, Ajit Pai!"

A federal court last week cleared the way for state and local governments to bar internet providers from favoring some services over others, even as the court affirmed the Federal Communications Commission’s right to dump national rules.

Tuesday’s appeals court ruling is the latest development to shine a light on states’ lead on tech policy. California has enacted a strict data privacy law to protect users on services run by Facebook, Google and Amazon, for example, while Congress is still debating a national privacy law.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.