Top rated smart home kitchen gadgets for tech savvy chefs

There’s nothing quite like a good home cooked meal. And although cooking can be a fun activity, it can also be time-consuming and straining after a hard day’s work. Fortunately, in 2019 the smart home kitchen industry is booming and offering techy gadgets that streamline the cooking process.

By 2025, the smart kitchen market is projected to reach $32.48 billion, according to analytical firm Adroit Market Research.

FOX Business identified some of the top rated gadgets online in the five key categories of the smart kitchen market. To ensure each listed item’s rating validity, the below mentioned products were put through review analyzer Fakespot.

Food scales

Keeping track of portion sizing is easier with a reliable food scale. Measure solids, liquids and calculate calories for a balanced diet with these advanced scales that feature digital LED displays and built-in functions.

American Weigh Scales PEPPER Digital Kitchen Scale -- Fakespot Rating: A

EatSmart Precision Pro Digital Kitchen Scale -- Fakespot Rating: A

Mackie Digital Kitchen Food Scale Auto Macro and Calorie Calculator -- Fakespot Rating: B

Smart fridges

When cooling food isn’t enough, a smart fridge can offer an assortment of specs that enhance kitchen-related tasks. Having Wi-Fi enabled allows for streaming and internet browsing, so you never have to be bored while cooking. Additional features can range from integrated coffee brewing to food delivery apps and fridge door alarms that alert users whenever it isn’t closed.

GE Café 27.8 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator with Keurig Brewing System -- Fakespot Rating: A

LG 22.5 Cu. Ft. French InstaView Door-in-Door Counter-Depth Smart Wi-Fi Refrigerator -- Fakespot Rating:

Samsung Family Hub 24.2 Cu. Ft. 3-Door French Refrigerator -- Fakespot Rating: A

Smart ovens

Once upon a time, having an oven with a built-in timer was a luxury. Today smart ovens push the boundaries of what these food cookers can do with Wi-Fi and smartphone compatibility that enables voice assistants, remote start, self-cleaning and barcode scanning.

GE 30” Built-In Single Electric Wall Oven -- Fakespot Rating: A

LG 6.3 Cu. Ft. Self-Cleaning Slide-In Electric Induction Smart Wi-Fi Range with ProBake Convection -- Fakespot Rating: A

Whirlpool 30” Built-In Single Electric Convection Wall Oven -- Fakespot Rating: A

Precision cookers

Kitchen enthusiasts can avoid uneven cooking and enjoy restaurant-quality fare with a sous vide precision cooker, which involves heating food at a low temperature via plastic bags and pots of water. Utilizing a built-in circulation range, a digital LED display, and a mix of Bluetooth technology and smartphone apps help ensure meals are fully cooked while remaining tender.

Anova Precision Cooker Nano -- Fakespot Rating: A

SousVide Art Mini Sous Vide Cooker Immersion Circulator Starter Kit -- Fakespot Rating: B

Gourmia GSV115 Immersion Compact Sous Vide Pod with LED Display -- Fakespot Rating: B

Meat thermometers

Meat thermometers have been used to prevent undercooked food and the related illnesses that come with it. Advancements in technology has cut down on wait time and provides near instant readings on easy-to-read LED displays.

EatSmart Precision Pro Food Thermometer -- Fakespot Rating: A

Kizen Meat Instant Read Thermometer -- Fakespot Rating: A

ThermoPro TP-16S Digital Meat Thermometer -- Fakespot Rating: B

