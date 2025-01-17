TikTok says it will ‘go dark’ on Sunday without ‘definitive’ assurance that the Biden admin won’t enforce ban

TikTok on Friday said that the social media platform would "go dark" on Sunday without "definitive" assurance from the Biden administration that its ban will not be enforced.

"The statements issued today by both the Biden White House and the Department of Justice have failed to provide the necessary clarity and assurance to the service providers that are integral to maintaining TikTok's availability to over 170 million Americans," TikTok said in a statement posted to X.

It continued, "Unless the Biden Administration immediately provides a definitive statement to satisfy the most critical service providers assuring non-enforcement, unfortunately TikTok will be forced to go dark on January 19."

The White House earlier this week said that Biden didn’t plan to enforce the ban set to take effect on Sunday, adding that it would be up to President-elect Trump who takes office on Monday.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday upheld the law banning TikTok unless its Chinese-owned company ByteDance sells it by Sunday, citing national security risks because of its ties to China.

Trump said he needed to review the ban before making his decision.

"The Supreme Court decision was expected, and everyone must respect it," he said. "My decision on TikTok will be made in the not too distant future, but I must have time to review the situation. Stay tuned!"

During the presidential campaign, Trump said he would "never ban TikTok" after joining the platform.

Also on Friday, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew thanked Trump for his "commitment to work with us to find a solution that keeps TikTok available in the United States. This is a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship."

Chew is expected to attend the inauguration on Monday.

Trump tried to ban TikTok during his first term in office.