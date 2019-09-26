5 apps that let you skip the waiting room and see the doctor at home

No more skimming old magazines while waiting for the doctor. Health-care technology has advanced to a point where (in some cases) your caretaker can see you (virtually) at home.

While video chatting with your physician has its limitations, more and more providers are offering it as a part of their medical packages, giving patients a chance to skip the wait.

Here are five high-tech apps bubbling up in the medical arena:

Express Care Virtual

For no more than $49 per call, you can use a computer, smartphone or tablet to video chat with a physician on Express Care Virtual.

The app also accepts various insurance plans.

Amwell

If you’re looking for a quick way to see a doctor about things like a rash or the flu, Amwell lets you video call health-care providers around the clock for $15 per consultation.

MyTeleMed

This free-to-download app lets you reach doctors in a pinch.

While MyTeleMed does not offer video chat, you’ll have a dedicated place to leave voice and text messages, and consultants will receive real-time instant notifications about your concerns. It also helps physicians manage their offices more efficiently by using technology.

Simple Contacts

No need to book an appointment with the eye doctor to renew your contact lens prescription. This app can conduct an eye exam for you, which is inspected by a licensed ophthalmologist.

If you qualify for new lenses, they’ll ship you some at a discounted rate.

Talkspace

Health care doesn't have to be all aches and pains. If you need someone to talk to about mental health, Talkspace provides access to therapy within the privacy of your own home. After the first assessment, you’ll be matched with a therapist, who you can message any time of day.

The service starts at $65 per week.

