Texas Twitter headquarters? Musk won't rule it out

Tesla CEO and new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, will not rule out the possibility of opening a Twitter headquarters in Texas, according to a new report.

Tech website The Verge reported that, in a meeting with Twitter employees, Musk ruled out the idea of moving Twitter HQ to Texas, but was not opposed to opening a second headquarters in the Lone Star State.

"If we want to move the headquarters to Texas I think it would play into the idea that Twitter has gone from being left-wing to right-wing, which is not the case," Musk told employees. "This is not a right-wing takeover of Twitter. It is a moderate-wing takeover of Twitter."

"To be the digital town square, we must represent people with a wide array of views even if we disagree with those views," Musk continued.

Since taking over twitter on October 28, Musk has had a tumultuous time as Twitter's CEO. Nearly 4,000 full time staffers have been let go, in addition to large numbers of private contractors and much of Twitter's executive suite.

While Musk has made his position as a "free speech absolutist" known, his takeover of the company was hailed by many right-wing pundits as end to Twitter's perceived liberal bias.

"We would love to have him set up a second headquarters, or just move the entire company here," Texas GOP Chairman Matt Rinaldi told Fox News Digital. "Certainly makes sense for a platform that values free speech and, as a bonus, the company and its employees will save on taxes."

This hypothetical second Twitter HQ would not be Musk's first move to the Lone Star State.

Musk moved Tesla's HQ from Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas in December 2021. Likewise, SpaceX has a launch site in South Texas with plans to build a testing facility near Waco in the works.