T-Mobile CEO Sievert says new streaming service TVision is taking on ‘cable-opoloy’

T-Mobile's new streaming service TVision is ready to take on the competition in an already-congested market, CEO Mike Sievert told FOX Business Network's "The Claman Countdown" Tuesday.

“We take big swings for customers,” Sievert told host Liz Claman. “And that's what today's news is all about. A big announcement: TV done right. And, of course, it's the cable-opoly who we’re taking on here. That's who should be most nervous.”

Sievert said other streaming platforms have a “tradition” of overcharging customers, which he called a “dirty old trick” to pay for unwanted features. By contrast, he said, TVision has a “comprehensive” live news and sports package, including FOX Business, starting at $40 per month.

“This is a big day for TV watchers,” he said. “And, you know, TV has never been more relevant than this year.”

“We've seen so many price increases in the streaming space,” he went on. “And what's happening is people are bundling more and more in when customers want just the opposite. They want choice.”

Sievert said TVision allows customers to choose certain packages based on their viewing preference, from basic cable channels starting at $10 a month, to live TV options.

“For $60 a month, you get NFL Red Zone ... Golf Channel, all the big news networks. It's amazing,” he said. “And yet, over at cable, the average bill just for the TV part is $190. That's nuts.”

TVision has been crafted for big screen TV viewership, Sievert explained, and is compatible with Apple TV, Fire Stick and other viewing modes, while also offering its own home base called TVision Hub.

“That's what makes this great,” he said. “It's simple. It's one app. It's one bill, one login and you get it all."