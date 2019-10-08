Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Technology

State attorney general group probing Facebook could expand

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business' Hillary Vaughn reports from D.C. on New York’s new antitrust probes into Facebook. video

Multi-state antitrust Facebook probe

FOX Business' Hillary Vaughn reports from D.C. on New York’s new antitrust probes into Facebook.

A state attorneys general probe of alleged anticompetitive practices by Facebook is expanding.

Continue Reading Below

An estimated 40 states want allegations of practices at the social media company investigated, according to reuters.

The probe was announced in September and is led by New York, with several other states joining in.

Big tech companies have been accused of engaging in anti-competitive practices and not protecting consumer data.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

There was a meeting on Monday involving several state attorneys general along with officials from the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission, according to a statement given to Reuters issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

States already involved include Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia.

Facebook is also facing probes by the Federal Trade Commission and the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

Facebook agreed in July to pay a $5 billion FTC settlement for various privacy violations.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Washington Post was first to report that the group was likely to expand.