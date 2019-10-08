State attorney general group probing Facebook could expand

A state attorneys general probe of alleged anticompetitive practices by Facebook is expanding.

An estimated 40 states want allegations of practices at the social media company investigated, according to reuters.

The probe was announced in September and is led by New York, with several other states joining in.

Big tech companies have been accused of engaging in anti-competitive practices and not protecting consumer data.

There was a meeting on Monday involving several state attorneys general along with officials from the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission, according to a statement given to Reuters issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

States already involved include Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia.

Facebook is also facing probes by the Federal Trade Commission and the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

Facebook agreed in July to pay a $5 billion FTC settlement for various privacy violations.

The Washington Post was first to report that the group was likely to expand.