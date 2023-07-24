Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Spotify

Spotify hikes prices for its 200 million premium subscribers

Spotify Premium Single plan will go up a dollar from $9.99 to $10.99

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for July 24

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Spotify announced Monday that it is raising the price of its Premium plans for the first time since the music subscription service launched in the U.S. in 2011. 

The company’s popular Premium Single plan will now be $10.99, up from $9.99. The new figure brings the pricing in line with individual plans for audio streaming competitors such as Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, YouTube Music and Tidal. 

Spotify’s Premium Duo plan will rise from $12.99 to $14.99, while Premium Family and Premium Student will increase a dollar each to $16.99 and $5.99, respectively. 

"With 200+ million Premium subscribers, we’re proud to be the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, giving Premium users access to on-demand and ad-free music listening, offline music downloads, and quality music streaming," the company said Monday.  

SPOTIFY HAS HIGHER-PRICED SUBSCRIPTION PLAN IN THE PIPELINE: REPORT 

Spotify logo

Spotify announced Monday, July 24 that it is raising the prices of its Premium plans. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

"The market landscape has continued to evolve since we launched. So that we can keep innovating, we are changing our Premium prices across a number of markets around the world," it added. "These updates will help us continue to deliver value to fans and artists on our platform." 

Markets where prices will be increasing include the U.S., Mexico, Canada, United Kingdom and Europe, Brazil and Australia, among others. 

Spotify says existing Premium plan subscribers "will be notified via email and given a one-month grace period before the new price becomes effective, unless they cancel before the grace period ends." 

Spotify reportedly has a higher-priced subscription plan bringing high-fidelity audio to users in the works as well. 

SPOTIFY TRIMMING MORE WORKERS AFTER LAYING OFF 6% IN JANUARY 

Spotify logo on phone

The new $10.99 price for Spotify's Premium Single plan brings it in line with other competitors. (Nikos Pekiaridis/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In June, Bloomberg reported that listeners of the audio streaming giant outside the U.S. will get the "Supremium"-nicknamed option in 2023.  

The plan’s price point will reportedly come set above its currently-available options. 

The idea for high-fidelity audio feature dates back to February 2021, when Spotify originally revealed it intended on adding it in certain markets for people with premium accounts.  

The company described Spotify HiFi, which got later delayed, as designed to "deliver music in CD-quality, lossless audio format to your device and Spotify Connect-enabled speakers." Lossless audio exists already for listening options with Amazon Music and Apple Music. 

Spotify

Spotify also reportedly has a higher-priced subscription plan bringing high-fidelity audio to users in the works. (Onur Dogman/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

The audio streaming giant told Bloomberg in June that while it is "constantly iterating and ideating to improve our product offering and offer value to users," it doesn’t comment on "speculation around possible new features." 

FOX Business’ Aislinn Murphy contributed to this report. 