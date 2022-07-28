Spectrum Cable ordered to pay $7 billion to murder victim's family

A Texas judge has ordered Spectrum Cable to pay $7 billion to the family of a woman killed in her home by an employee of the telecommunications giant.

A Dallas County jury found the company liable for the stabbing death of 83-year-old Betty Thomas, Fox Dallas reported.

Thomas was killed in December 2019 by Roy Holden Jr., who was working for the cable company as an installer. He worked in Thomas's Irving home and returned the next day to kill her, the report said.

He also allegedly stole her credit card and went on a shopping spree. Attorneys for Thomas' family said Spectrum failed to properly screen Holden and had been warned of his troubling behavior in the past.

Jurors awarded the family $375 million in compensatory damages and $7 billion in punitive damages for negligence.

FOX Business has reached out to Spectrum but has not received a response.