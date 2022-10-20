SpaceX launches 54 satellites into Earth's orbit

SpaceX now has more than 3,500 Starlink satellites orbiting the Earth after sending off the latest round on Thursday morning.

At approximately 10:50 a.m., the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off from Space Complex 40 in Cape Canaveral, Florida, carrying 54 satellites.

The latest batch entered into low-Earth orbit about 15 minutes after the rocket was launched, according to the company. SpaceX hosted a live stream and reposted videos on Twitter that showed the Falcon 9 lifting off.

The mission was the 48th successful launch for SpaceX in 2022. Previously, the Elon Musk-owned aerospace company launched 31 missions in 2021.

"Congrats to SpaceX team on 48th launch this year," Musk said in a post on social media. "Falcon 9 now holds record for most launches of a single vehicle type in a year."

The type of rocket that SpaceX is using has been utilized in the past to carry humans, including astronauts with NASA to the International Space Station. The reusable two-stage Falcon 9 has also launched U.S. military satellites in the past.

The rocket was designed and manufactured by the company and is capable of making payloads beyond Earth's orbit.

Earlier this week, SpaceX announced that Starlink Aviation would allow in-flight internet access on airplanes with speeds up to 3500 megabits per second. Planes that have Aero Terminal will have internet access fast enough to do video calls, online gaming "and other high data rate activities."