SpaceX's Elon Musk plots bathroom upgrades after 'challenges' on Inspiration4 mission

Billionaire Elon Musk said SpaceX is already plotting some upgrades for its next flight following the all-civilian Inspiration4 crew’s successful mission earlier this month.

Musk tweeted Monday that he met with the Inspiration4 crew to congratulate members on the historic flight. Following the meeting, the SpaceX founder suggested the bathrooms on the firm’s Crew Dragon space capsule could use an upgrade.

"Definitely upgraded toilets :) We had some challenges with it this flight," Musk joked on Twitter.

The Inspiration4 crew spent three days in orbit before splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast last weekend. The mission was the first in history to circle the Earth without a professional astronaut on board.

While taking questions from Twitter followers, Musk also teased other potential upgrades for the Dragon capsule.

"Yeah, a little oven for heating food & Starlink wifi," Musk said in a reference to his satellite internet initiative.

The Inspiration4 mission’s crew members included billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, who purchased all four seats, as well as St. Jude hospital staffer Hayley Arceneaux, data engineer Chris Sembroksi and college professor Sian Proctor.

The Crew Dragon capsule had a bathroom located in its ceiling. The bathroom featured a 360-degree glass dome looking out into space, Business Insider reported in July.

"It's not a ton of privacy. But you do have this kind of privacy curtain that cuts across the top of the spacecraft, so you can kind of separate yourself from everyone else," Isaacman told the outlet. "And that also happens to be where the glass cupola is. So, you know, when people do inevitably have to use the bathroom, they're going to have one hell of a view."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.