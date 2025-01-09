Social media app Lemon8 is gaining popularity but could face ban with TikTok

The social media app Lemon8 has been in the spotlight as a potential U.S. ban hangs over TikTok’s head.

The threat of the TikTok ban stems from a law signed last year by President Biden that seeks to ban the popular platform in the U.S. on Jan. 19 if ByteDance does not perform a divestment. Oral arguments in a case centered on the potential ban are expected to be presented Friday to the Supreme Court.

Both social media apps belong to Chinese tech company ByteDance.

Lemon8 has been around for over four years. It is also live in multiple countries, including Japan, where it originally came out, and the U.S., where it rolled out in early 2023.

The app allows users to "discover and share useful content related to beauty, fashion, travel, and more," according to a recent press release from TikTok.

It features "creative tools, collages, filters, effects, stickers, and text templates" that users can use when making posts on the platform, the release said.

It has integration with TikTok, letting users have one account for both apps. That capability became available in November.

Some of Lemon8’s interfaces appear to have similarities to Instagram and Pinterest.

FOX Business reached out to ByteDance for comment about whether Lemon8 could potentially be impacted by the law that is slated to be weighed by the Supreme Court. It targets websites and apps "operated, directly or indirectly" by ByteDance, TikTok and subsidiaries, according to its text.

Lemon8 appears in both the Apple app store and Google Play in the U.S., where it had 4.5-star and 3.8-star ratings, respectively.

CapCut, Lark and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang are among the apps ByteDance has in addition to TikTok and Lemon8. In the U.S., more than 170 million people use its TikTok app.

ByteDance was founded in 2012.

Its co-founders, Zhang Yiming and Liango Rubo, are both billionaires, worth $45.6 billion and $2.2 billion, respectively, according to Forbes.