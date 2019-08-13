Snap unveils newest 3D photographing sunglasses — here's how much they'll cost you

article

There’s a new pair of smart sunglasses in town -- but they’ll cost you a pretty penny.

Snapchat’s parent company Snap revealed the newest version of its smart glasses on Tuesday, called the Spectacles 3.

Though they won’t be shipped until this fall, people can pre-order a pair for $380 starting on Tuesday, according to the website.

The sunglasses are built with two HD cameras and can take video and pictures in 3D, according to a press release.

The shades also have a 3D Viewer to look through your own photos or to see others’ pictures in 3D, and they come with a leather charging case.

Unlike earlier pairs, the Spectacles 3 are made with steel frames and come in two colors: a darker “Carbon” and a lighter “Mineral.” The shades are also styled with circular lenses.

Snap released its first pair of smart sunglasses in 2016, CNBC reports, but they weren’t as popular as the company had hoped.

Despite the losses of about $39.9 million in 2017, according to the outlet, the company released its Spectacles 2 shades in 2018. It later added two more styles in the same line in January of this year.

Though the Spectacles 1 shades are no longer on its website, Spectacles 2 are still available to purchase. That line of sunglasses are made with plastic frames and are water-resistant.

The Original style of Spectacles 2 sunglasses cost $150 and come in several color options. The other two styles, Nico and Veronica, cost $200.