Should New York City just give up on Amazon?

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) was reportedly asking Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to reconsider its HQ2 location plans, but is it time for New York City to move on and accept the choice e-commerce giant has made?

Continue Reading Below

"Andrew Cuomo is going overboard with this. They lost it. The deal's over. Focus on the next deal, you don't have to now name the Brooklyn Bridge, the Bezos Bridge," Jonas Max Ferris, MaxFunds founder, said in on FOX Business' "Bulls & Bears" Friday.

In an interview on WNYC radio Friday, Cuomo stated there’s no indication that Amazon would change its mind.

"Get the next 25 smaller companies to get 1,000 jobs each here that will replace the jobs that were lost," Ferris said. “New York City needs to sell itself and it needs to be a place for talent and a place for business startups."’

A group of New York-based lawmakers, city officials and business owners published a full page open letter to Amazon in the New York Times Friday asking the tech giant to reverse their decision to abandon its plans to build a second headquarters in Long Island City.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The situation has created friction among New York Democrats as they continue to debate if Amazon would have helped or hurt the area located in the borough of Queens.