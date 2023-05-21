Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Middle East

Saudi Arabia's first astronauts in decades rocket towards ISS on private charter flight

Saudi Arabians Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali al-Qarni are part of Axiom Mission 2's space crew

close
A lightning bolt struck a Kennedy Space Center launch complex in Florida Thursday, delaying a SpaceX launch. (@LabPadre via Storyful) video

Moment lightning strikes SpaceX launch pad caught on camera

A lightning bolt struck a Kennedy Space Center launch complex in Florida Thursday, delaying a SpaceX launch. (@LabPadre via Storyful)

The Axiom Mission 2 space crew, which includes two Saudi Arabian astronauts, launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday en route to the International Space Station (ISS).

A SpaceX Falcon 9 launched the multimillion-dollar private charter flight. The crew was led by retired NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, while American investor John Shoffner was also aboard the flight.

The flight included a pair of Saudi Arabian astronauts who were their country's first space-bound citizens in years. Saudi Arabia's first female astronaut to go to space, Rayyanah Barnawi, was present.

Barnawi previously worked as a stem cell researcher. Royal Saudi Air Force fighter pilot Ali al-Qarni was the other Saudi Arabian on board.

VIRGIN GALACTIC SIGNS LEASE FOR ARIZONA MANUFACTURING FACILITY

Axiom Mission 2 crew smiling

Members of the Axiom Mission 2 (L-R) mission specialist Rayyanah Barnawi, of Saudi Arabia, commander and former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, of the US, pilot John Shoffner, of the US, and mission specialist Ali Alqarni, of Saudi Arabia, pose for a p (Getty Images)

The flight marks the first time Saudi Arabians launched into outer space since the Discovery flight of 1985, which included Saudi prince Sultan bin Salman Al Saud.

The team is expected to dock at the International Space Station on Monday. The crew will likely be greeted by an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates.

"This is a dream come true for everyone," Barnawi said before the flight.

RICHARD BRANSON SAYS ELON MUSK SURPRISED HIM IN HIS KITCHEN AT 2 AM LAST YEAR BEFORE SPACEFLIGHT

Axiom Mission 2 rocket launch

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center for the Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2) on May 21, 2023 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Paul Hennesy/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"Just being able to understand that this is possible," she added. "If me and Ali can do it, then they can do it, too."

After settling into orbit, Barnawi reported: "Hello from outer space! It feels amazing to be viewing Earth from this capsule."

"As I look outside into space, I can’t help but think this is just the beginning of a great journey for all of us," al-Qarni added.

Saudis walk past poster of astronauts

People walk past a poster with the picture of Saudi Space Commission astronauts Ali Al-Qarni (L) and Rayyanah Barnawi, of the Axiom Mission 2, at a government-organized viewing party in Riyadh on May 21, 2023. Two Saudi astronauts, including the firs (FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The crew plans to come back to Earth within the next two weeks.  The Axiom Mission 2 flight marks the second time Houston-based Axiom Space organized a private flight to the International Space Station – last year's mission included three businessmen and a retired NASA astronaut.  

The Associated Press contributed to this report.