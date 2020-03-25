Sanitation device clears coronavirus, bacteria from phones, keys

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As the coronavirus pandemic worsens, sanitizing personal items like your cellphone has become common ground.

Hard surfaces and objects are proven to hold onto coronavirus bacteria for what can be up to 9 days, The Cyber Guy Kurt Knutsson told Stuart Varney on March 13. Cellphones are especially riddled with germs, he said, as 92 percent of all phones hold onto microbial pathogens capable of infection.

Demand for a cellphone sanitation device made by PhoneSoap is increasing. The company is reiterating its consistent public messaging: hand hygiene is inseparable from phone and electronic hygiene.

The product allows for cellphones and other personal items like keys and credit cards to be disinfected by ultra-violet light, according to PhoneSoap president Dan Barnes. The PhoneSoap 3 device, sized for cellphones, can be bought for $80.

“It also uses reflective technology to ensure that the entire device, or whatever is put inside, is being sanitized on all sides,” Barnes told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney.

UV rays are not just being used to clean cell phones. Hospitals are using ultraviolet light to sanitize facemasks worn by doctors and nurses to extend the use of the masks, which are in short supply. The UV light attacks the DNA of a virus or bacteria and kills it. It allows medical staff to get three uses out of the masks, which are designed to be worn just once.

Barnes said they were not prepared for the influx in demand, causing a backorder on products. PhoneSoap’s new wireless device, Barnes announced, is available now to pre-order and will be ready to ship April 30.

“We’re seeing a lot of demand and a lot of success,” he said. “The demand is surging, obviously something we were not fully prepared for… but we do believe it’s an important part of the solution.”

