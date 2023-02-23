Samsung’s new Bixby feature allows users to clone their voice to respond to calls

Samsung has rolled out a new feature to its Bixby mobile assistant that allows users to create an AI-generated copy of their voice to respond to calls.

With this new feature, users will have the capability of personalizing the voice that is used to answer calls. With the Bixby Custom Voice Creator, users can record just a few sentences, allowing the assistant to analyze their voice and tone and then use artificial intelligence to mimic their real voice.

In other words, if a user received a call but couldn't answer, they could type out a response and their simulated voice would read the message aloud on the receiving end.

For now, the feature is only available in Korean and on selective models, including Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. But Samsung says the generated voice is planned to be compatible with other apps beyond phone calls, the company says.

Samsung has expanded Bixby’s on-device to offer other services. The company says users can run key commands entirely offline such as setting a timer, taking a screenshot, or turning on the flashlight.

The company first launched Bixby in 2017 as a rival to Amazon’s Alexa or Apple’s Siri. It is currently available on Samsung devices, but only with a generic automated voice.