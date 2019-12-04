Salesforce CEO suggests Google co-founders run for office in 2020

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff suggested Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin run for office in 2020 in a Wednesday tweet.

The software company CEO was congratulating Sundar Pichai for being tapped by Page and Brin as CEO of both Google and its parent company, Alphabet.

"Congrats [Sundar Pichai]! Exciting to see the new era begin. Well deserved promotion! [And] How about Page/Brin 2020?" Benioff tweeted.

Pichai responded to the tweet thanking Benioff and suggesting that the Salesforce CEO, too, run for president in 2020.

"Mahalo. More likely Benioff 2020," he wrote.

Brin and Page announced their dual resignations and Pichai's new role in a letter published Tuesday to Google's blog.

"Today, in 2019, if the company was a person, it would be a young adult of 21 and it would be time to leave the roost. While it has been a tremendous privilege to be deeply involved in the day-to-day management of the company for so long, we believe it's time to assume the role of proud parents — offering advice and love, but not daily nagging!" the founders wrote.

"With Alphabet now well-established, and Google and the Other Bets operating effectively as independent companies, it's the natural time to simplify our management structure. ... And Alphabet and Google no longer need two CEOs and a President. Going forward, Sundar will be the CEO of both Google and Alphabet," they announced.

Pichai said he will continue to work with Brin and Page going forward in his new role.

"The founders have given all of us an incredible chance to have an impact on the world. Thanks to them, we have a timeless mission, enduring values, and a culture of collaboration and exploration that makes it exciting to come to work every day. It's a strong foundation on which we will continue to build," he wrote.

