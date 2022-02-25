Russia partially restricts access to Facebook for 'censoring' four state-owned media outlets

Russia's technology and communications regulator has partially blocked access to Facebook in the country after the tech giant placed restrictions on the accounts of four state-owned media outlets.

"On February 24, Roskomnadzor sent requests to the administration of Meta Platforms, Inc. [to] remove the restrictions imposed by the social network Facebook on Russian media and explain the reason for their introduction. The owners of the social network ignored the requirements of Roskomnadzor." the agency said in a statement. "In accordance with the decision of the Prosecutor General's Office regarding the social network Facebook, starting from February 25, 2022, Roskomnadzor, in accordance with the law, takes measures to partially restrict access in the form of slowing down traffic."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FB META PLATFORMS INC. 210.48 +2.88 +1.39%

Roskomnadzor has accused Facebook of violating "fundamental human rights and freedoms, as well as the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens." The agency has documented 23 cases of "censorship" by Facebook since October 2020.

MILLIONS IN CRYPTO DONATIONS POUR IN FOR UKRAINIAN MILITARY

Nick Clegg, Meta Platforms' vice president of global affairs, said in a tweet on Friday that the company refused orders from Russian authorities to "stop the independent fact-checking and labeling of content" posted by the four state-owned media organizations' Facebook accounts.

"Ordinary Russians are using @Meta's apps to express themselves and organize for action," Clegg added. "We want them to continue to make their voices heard, share what’s happening, and organize through Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The dispute with Facebook comes as Russian troops bore down on Ukraine’s capital Friday, with explosions and gunfire sounding in the city as the invasion of a democratic country fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered new international efforts — including direct sanctions on President Vladimir Putin — to make Moscow stop.

Ukrainian officials have reported at least 137 deaths on their side and claimed hundreds on the Russian one. Russian authorities have not released casualty figures, and it was not possible to verify the tolls.

In addition to its restrictions on Facebook, Moscow has ramped up pressure on domestic media, threatening to block reports of "false information" regarding its military operation in Ukraine, according to Reuters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.