Robots replacing human jobs: Potentially 200,000 cuts on the horizon

Interest in using artificial intelligence for efficiency in the workplace has been growing rapidly in recent years, and technology continues to be released by big-tech leaders to help support a variety of businesses and their specific job functions, but that means there will be far fewer jobs in the future.

“Banks are making some big investments in technology that could lead to 200,000 job cuts in the next decade,” FOX News Correspondent Cheryl Casone reported on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria.” “Finance firms, reportedly, are spending about $150 billion on technology every year. Robots have already taken over in many call centers and in online chat rooms.”

Recently in Seattle, A.I. machinery was introduced that has the power to mass-produce pizza.

“The robotics company Picnic created a machine that can crank out up to 300, 12-inch pies an hour,” Casone said.