Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Google

Privacy, justice groups don't trust Google's $2B move into fitness

Associated Press
close
Fox Business Briefs: Concerns over Google gathering detailed health information on Americans has led to a federal inquiry; the largest Starbucks Reserve Roastery opens in Chicago. video

Outrage mounts over Google’s health care data grab; largest Starbucks opens in Chicago

Fox Business Briefs: Concerns over Google gathering detailed health information on Americans has led to a federal inquiry; the largest Starbucks Reserve Roastery opens in Chicago.

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine privacy, social justice and consumer groups are calling for the U.S. government to block Google’s $2.1 billion acquisition of fitness-gadget maker Fitbit, citing antitrust and privacy concerns.

Continue Reading Below

GOOGLE TO MAKE A MAJOR PLAY TO HOLD THE CASH OF A RISING GENERATION

They say in a Wednesday letter to the Federal Trade Commission that the deal would consolidate Google’s dominance over internet services like search, advertising and smartphone operating systems.

They also worry it’ll add to Google’s store of consumer data. Health information is of particular concern. Google has hired health care executives, hinting at a health-data business to come.

Politicians and regulators have been scrutinizing Google and other Silicon Valley companies for how they use customer data and leverage their size to thwart competitors.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.