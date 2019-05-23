Panasonic reiterates Huawei relationship, vows strict adherence to partner countries' laws, report says

Panasonic has reportedly stated it will “continue to strictly abide by the laws and regulations” of countries it deals with after it appeared the Japanese electronics company said it was going to halt supplying some components to Huawei Technologies.

An earlier statement the company said, “Panasonic has instructed employees to halt transactions with Huawei and its 68 affiliates covered by the U.S. ban,” according to the BBC.

However, a later statement from the company on its China website stated, “Panasonic will continue to strictly abide by the laws and regulations of the countries and regions in which we conduct business,” according to the BBC.

The media outlet reported Panasonic would continue its trade with Huawei normally as long as it was not “in breach of U.S. regulations.”

Fox Business’ request for a comment from Panasonic was not immediately answered.

Last week, the White House announced an executive order to prevent U.S. companies from doing business with telecom firms that pose a national security risk. While the White House said their action was company- and country-agnostic, Huawei is the largest firm set to be impacted.

After the order, the Department of Commerce also placed the Chinese tech company on a “black list” that prevents U.S. businesses from selling to Huawei without federal approval, which experts say is unlikely.

On Monday, the U.S. delayed some restrictions on U.S. technology sales to Huawei in an effort to give the tech powerhouse time to adjust to the order.

The Trump administration's order last week cuts Huawei's access to American chips and Google, which makes the Android operating system and services for its smartphones.

British mobile chip designer Arm said it was complying with the U.S. after the BBC reported it was suspending business with Huawei.

Vodafone said in a statement that it's "pausing pre-orders" for the Mate 20X, Huawei's first phone for 5G networks, as "a temporary measure while uncertainty exists regarding new Huawei 5G devices."

Federal officials and U.S. lawmakers have long charged that Huawei is closely aligned with the Chinese government and effectively acts as a conduit for espionage for the Asian nation around the globe. The Trump administration has also attempted to pressure some U.S. allies to also restrict the use of Huawei equipment in pending 5G networks.

Fox Business’ Joe Williams and The Associated Press contributed to this report.