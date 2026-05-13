OpenAI backs creation of global AI governance body led by the U.S. that would include China as a member

A top OpenAI executive said Wednesday the company would support a U.S.-led global AI body that includes China as competition between the two countries intensifies.

Chris Lehane, OpenAI’s vice president of global affairs, told reporters the U.S. could leverage its advancements in AI to help establish a global framework aimed at building safer, more resilient systems, according to Bloomberg.

"AI, in some level, transcends a lot of the prevailing or traditional trade type of issues," Lehane said. "There is an opportunity to really start to build something up globally, and have countries around the world, including China, potentially participate."

Lehane said the proposed organization could resemble the International Atomic Energy Agency, which includes China and sets global safety standards for nuclear energy development.

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He added that such a framework could be built by linking the U.S. Commerce Department’s Center for AI Standards and Innovation with AI safety institutes being developed around the world.

Lehane said OpenAI has floated the idea of connecting AI safety institutes, though it is unclear whether the Trump administration would support China’s participation in setting global guidelines.

The comments come as President Donald Trump arrived in China ahead of talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Several business leaders joined Trump on the trip, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The chipmaker is the world’s most valuable company, with a market value of about $5.3 trillion.



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The talks are expected to take place against the backdrop of the ongoing war in Iran, as well as continued U.S.-China tensions over tariffs, artificial intelligence and trade.

The two countries could discuss new commitments by China to purchase U.S. agricultural products and jetliners, while restrictions on the sale of advanced AI chips remain a potential sticking point.

Ahead of the visit, former White House AI adviser David Sacks weighed in on the intensifying AI competition between the two countries on "The Claman Countdown."

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"I do think that there are things that may be in our common interest, and it's worthwhile to explore having those conversations," he said.

"The fact is, we have to still protect from against each other. So I think it's going to be a little bit limited in terms of what we can achieve there."

The discussions come as concerns grow over advanced AI systems, including Anthropic’s Mythos model, which has raised alarms about its ability to identify long-standing security vulnerabilities.

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Sacks said the U.S. and China could potentially reach an agreement on new cyber standards, noting that neither country wants "rogue actors" using AI for harmful purposes.

FOX Business has reached out to OpenAI and the White House for comment.

FOX Business' Eric Revell and Nora Moriarty contributed to this report.